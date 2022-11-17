Molan Steel Company set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range of SAR 18-24 per share.

The Saudi firm plans to list 532,414 ordinary shares, accounting for 20.02% of the issued share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, each eligible investor can apply for a minimum number of 10 shares, while the maximum amount has been set as 132,990 shares.

Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, indicated that the bidding and book-building period will take place during 20-22 November 2022.

Last September, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Molan’s request to list on Nomu.

