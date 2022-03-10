RIYADH: Saudi miner Amak will float almost six million shares to individual subscribers amid its initial public offering as it seeks to raise $332 million on the Saudi stock exchange.

The Najran-based firm, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra, has seen strong demand from institutional investors, and has collected SR91.8 billion ($25 billion) worth of orders.

The offering was 73.6 times oversubscribed, setting the final price at SR63 per share, according to a statement by Al Rajhi Capital.

The retail offering will run for three days, starting Wed. March 9 and ending on March 11.

Amak mines for copper, zinc, gold, and other metals.

The firm’s annual production capacity is currently around 40,000 ounces of gold, 8,000 tons of copper, and 25,000 tons of zinc.

