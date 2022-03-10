Car servicing firm Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) reported on Thursday a 26.7 percent increase in net profit for 2021, supported by higher sales and investment income.

Net profit for the year reached 50.84 million riyals ($13.5 million), compared to 40.13 million riyals in 2020, the company told the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), where its shares trade.

Sales/revenue for the whole year surged 90 percent to 4 billion riyals, while total comprehensive income jumped 25.3 percent to 49.19 million riyals.

SASCO said it also managed to reduce its “credit losses provision” as well as Zakat expenses, although outgoings related to general and administrative matters, as well as marketing, went up during the year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

