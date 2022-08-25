Riyadh – Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 127.68 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual leap of 62.51% from SAR 78.56 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 551.03 million during the first six months (6M) of 2022, higher by 80.01% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 306.10 million, according to the initial financial results.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 2.55 in H1-22 from SAR 1.57 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm posted a 28.30% increase in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 62.79 million, versus SAR 48.94 million in Q2-21.

The company’s revenues enlarged by 67.36% to SAR 263.63 million in Q2-22, compared to SAR 157.52 million in the year-ago period.

In January-March 2022, Al Arabia generated SAR 64.89 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 119.03% YoY surge from SAR 29.62 million.

