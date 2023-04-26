Riyadh – Saudi Lime Industries Company will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 27 April 2022.

The firm will float 2 million shares, equivalent to 9.09% of its share capital, under the symbol 9566, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last December, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Saudi Lime’s Nomu listing.

