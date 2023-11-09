Saudi Arabia-based investment firm Kingdom Holding Co. (KHC) reported a 10% increase in Q3 2023 net profit to 391.2 million riyals ($104 million) versus SAR 354.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Revenue came in at SAR 608.2 million, 6% lower than in the year-ago period, Kingdom Holding said in a regulatory disclosure on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse on Thursday.

The quarter saw a net increase in other gains, increase in share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in hotels and other operating revenues, increase in finance income, the company controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said.

Saudi sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns a 16.87% stake in Kingdom Holding, while Prince Alwaleed holds more than 78%.

