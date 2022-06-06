Riyadh - Saudi Industrial Exports Company (SIEC) has recorded an 89.34% coverage rate of its right issues and subscription.

A total of 15.43 out of 17.28 million shares were subscribed at a total value of SAR 154.38 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The rump shares will be offered to a number of institutional investors, provided that those institutions submit purchase offers.

It is noteworthy to mention that in May, the shareholders of SIEC agreed to raise its capital by SAR 172.80 million, representing 800% of the capital.

