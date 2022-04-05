RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed on Monday at 1365.34 points with an increase of 82.58 points, as the total of the trading value worth SR9 billion.



The volume of the traded shares has reached 183 million, divided into more than 460,000 deals.



The shares of 79 companies recorded an increase in its value, while the shares of 122 companies closed to a retreat.



The rise and fall rates ranged between 10.00% and 5.05%, as the companies whose shares witnessed the most increase were for ACWA Power, AMAC, ELM, Tadawul Group, and Alkhorayef.



While among the lowest in transactions, were the shares of the Tourism Enterprise Co. TECO, Care, Jabal Omar, Sharqiyah Dev, and Jouf Cement.



The stocks of the most active companies by quantity in the Kingdom were Dar AlArkan, Alinma, AMAC, NIC TASNEE, Saudi Aramco.



The shares of the companies that were the most active in value were AMAC, ELM, Alinma, ACWA Power and Al Rajhi.



While the Saudi parallel stock index Nomu closed 411.72 points at 24,445.98 points with a trading value worth to SR34 billion. The traded shares amounted to more than 350,000 shares divided into 1955 deals.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).