Riyadh – Saudi Home Loans Company (SHL) has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.77 per share for 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a total of SAR 77.40 million, representing 7.74% of the capital, for 100 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends are scheduled on 31 May and 14 June, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Saudi Home Loans generated SAR 32.35 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, up 9.79% from SAR 29.47 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).