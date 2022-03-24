Riyadh – Saudi Home Loans Company (SHL) has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 20 per share to list ordinary shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Riyad Capital, the lead manager, financial advisor, and bookrunner for the IPO, announced the completion of the book-building process for the participating parties tranche, which was oversubscribed 50 times, according to a bourse filing.

The individual investors subscription period will take place during 27-29 March.

Saudi Home Loans will earmark a maximum of 3 million shares, representing 10% of the total IPO shares, to individual investors.

