The board members of Hail Cement approved the payment of SAR 24.10 million as cash dividends for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The announced dividends equal 2.50% of the company’s capital, according to a bourse filing.

Under the board’s decision that was determined on 16 May, Hail Cement will disburse SAR 0.25 per share for 96.40 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the Q1-23 dividends will be 6 and 22 June 2023, respectively.

Hail Cement shifted to net profits valued at SAR 18.51 million during Q1-23, versus net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 6.89 million in the year-ago period.

