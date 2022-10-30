Saudi-based East Pipes Integrated Company has reported a 88% growth in its revenue for the first half of FY23, which soared to SR509 million ($82.4 million) mainly driven by a robust topline performance as a result of an increase in sales volumes.

Announcing the financial highlights for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 the leading manufacturer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes said its gross profit increased 65% y-o-y to SR15 million over the previous year's figure of SR9 million, primarily due to a pickup in sales volumes and average realized sales prices compared to last year.

Its long-standing and strong relationships with key suppliers across the globe, have positioned the company to successfully execute its backlog.

Ebitda increased 10% QoQ and 154% y-o-y to SR20 million (1Q-FY23: 18 million; 2Q-FY22: SR8 million), essentially attributed to the enhanced topline performance, and a decline in SG&A expenses. The 1H-FY23 period followed a similar trend, with Ebitda amounting to SR38 million, thus representing a 40% y-o-y increase.

Revenues of SR303 million increased 47% QoQ and 150% y-o-y (1Q-FY23: SR 206 million; 2Q-FY22: SR121 million), as sales volumes significantly improved during the period, as well as average sales prices, supported by enhanced activity in the market, and with the completion of significant projects by the company.

Gross profit of SR15 million increased 65% y-o-y (2Q-FY22: SAR 9 million) primarily due to a pickup in sales volumes and average realized sales prices compared to last year.

On a sequential basis, gross profit declined 21% (1Q-FY23: SAR 19 million), on the back of an increase in the cost of the company’s raw materials in 2Q-FY23. For 1H-FY23, gross profit totalled SR34 million, representing a 66% y-o-y increase, positively impacted by both a volume and price effect.

East Pipes’ long-standing and strong relationships with key suppliers across the globe, have positioned the company to successfully execute its backlog.

Ebitda increased 10% QoQ and 154% y-o-y to SR 20 million (1Q-FY23: 18 million; 2Q-FY22: SR8 million), essentially attributed to the enhanced topline performance, and a decline in SG&A expenses.

The H1-FY23 period followed a similar trend, with Ebitda amounting to SR38 million, thus representing a 40% y-o-y increase.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).