Riyadh – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) has reported an annual plunge of 79.02% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 17.2 million in 2021, compared to SAR 81.99 million.

Revenues reached SAR 1.87 billion in 2021, up 6.97% from SAR 1.75 billion in 2020, according to the financial results on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.19 in 2021, versus SAR 0.89 in 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the Saudi listed company generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 14.35 million, down 58.8% from SAR 34.91 million in Q3-20.

