RIYADH - The Capital Market Authority (CMA), announced on Saturday that the value of the non-Gulf foreign investors' ownership in the main market increased by 28% to SR354 billion during the end of the second quarter of 2022.

It indicated that the percentage of qualified investors was the largest percentage of foreign transactions.

It noted that the ownership value of foreign investors in the financial market increased by 28% compared to the same quarter of 2021, when it was SR276 billion at the time.

The qualified investors own 80% of the investment, CMA said, while emphasizing that the percentage of strategic partners is 16%, resident investors are 3%, swap agreements are 1%, and the managed portfolios are 0.01%.

