Riyadh – Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) recorded an annual increase of 24.96% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 150.10 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus SAR 120.12 million.

Revenues enlarged by 16.79% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 729.07 million in January-September 2022, compared to SAR 624.25 million, according to the interim income statements.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.87 in 9M-22, higher than SAR 2.29 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Fitness Time generated SAR 68.06 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 10.67% from SAR 76.19 million in Q3-21.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 4.18% YoY to SAR 264.45 million in Q3-22 from SAR 253.84 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax widened by 88.95% from SAR 36.02 million in Q2-22, while the revenues increased by 13.50% from SAR 232.99 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 82.04 million, a hike of 86.79% from SAR 43.92 million in H1-21.

During the January-March 2022 period, Fitness Time shifted to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 46.01 million, compared to net losses of SAR 6.97 million in the year-ago period.

