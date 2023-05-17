Riyadh – The board of Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) decided to distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 33.52 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

Fitness Time will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.64 per share, equivalent to 6.40% of the share nominal value, for 52.38 eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the Q1-23 dividends will be 21 and 31 May 2023, respectively.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the firm registered SAR 62.70 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, an annual hike of 36.30% from SAR 46 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 277 million in Q1-23, a 19.60% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 231.60 million, according to the interim income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.20 as of 31 March 2023, higher than SAR 0.90 in Q1-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits after Zakat and tax plummeted by 41.51% from SAR 107.20 million in Q4-22, while the revenues fell by 17.73% from SAR 336.70 million.

Last March, Fitness Time disbursed cash dividends worth SAR 58.14 million for Q4-22.

In 2022, the company generated 24.90% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 257.30 million, versus SAR 206 million in 2021.

