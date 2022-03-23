Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Fisheries Company has registered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 34.18 million in 2021, an annual decline of 15.90% from SAR 40.65 million.

Revenues went up by 16.21% to SAR 47.58 million last year, compared to SAR 40.94 million in 2020, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Moreover, the loss per share plunged to SAR 0.85 in 2021 from SAR 1.40 in 2020.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Saudi Fisheries recorded net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 37.84 million, a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 44.96% from SAR 26.10 million.

