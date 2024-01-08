RIYADH — The Saudi Exchange Company has announced the launch of the TASI50 Index as of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.



This newly introduced TASI50 Index is designed to track the performance of the top 50 companies by total market capitalization listed on the Saudi Exchange.



The constituents of this index represent 90% of the free float market cap and maintain a minimum annual traded value ratio (ATVR) of 5%.



This composition ensures that the TASI50 accurately reflects the movements of the largest and most influential companies in the market.



The index is poised to serve as a key benchmark for various financial products, including ETFs, Futures, Options, and others.



The introduction of the TASI50 Index marks a pivotal step in the progress of the Financial Sector Development Program, the company said in a statement.



It offers a vital benchmark for investment products and opens up a broad spectrum of investment opportunities for both local and international investors in the ever-evolving and expanding Saudi capital market.

