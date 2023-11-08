Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), which is almost 75%-owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund, reported a net profit of 5.84 billion riyals ($1.55 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, down 8% from SAR 6.37 billion a year earlier.

The decline was driven by higher financing costs due to the high-interest rate environment globally and the additional funding obtained during the current year to finance the utility provider’s capital projects.

Revenue for the three months rose 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 23.79 billion.

Net profit for the nine months of 2023 fell 22.8% to SAR 10.34 billion compared to SAR 13.39 billion in the same period last year due to high finance costs, rising operations and maintenance expenses and increased depreciation of operation and maintenance assets.

Revenue was, however, up 2% YoY to SAR 56.89 billion.

