Saudi Electricity Co saw higher costs and financing and lower income from discontinued operations weigh on its Q3 profits, which fell 13.62% year-on-year.

The company reported a Q3 profit of SAR 6.37 billion ($1.69 billion), which was down year on year, but rose 15.87% QoQ

For the first nine months of the year, the company reported a profit of SAR 13.395 billion, down 10.08% on 2021.

The company cited increases in volume and purchased power costs, higher financing charges and lower income from discontinued operations as the reasons for its lower year-on-year profit.

It said it was partially offset by an increase in operating revenue mainly due to the growth in demand for electric power, increase in balancing account amounts recognised during the current quarter and higher fibre optic revenue from Dawiyat company and higher other income.

Revenue for Q3 was SAR 22.75 billion, up 4.2% YoY and 17.25% QoQ and 55.68% for the first nine months of 2022, up 3.58%.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

