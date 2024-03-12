Riyadh – Electrical Industries Company’s (EIC) board of directors approved the distribution of SAR 84.37 million, or SAR 0.075 per share, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution date is 24 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 31 March, according to a bourse filing.

EIC reported net profits of SAR 201.03 million in 2023, up 113.48% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 94.17 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

