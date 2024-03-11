Riyadh – Eastern Province Cement Company reported a 38.46% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to SAR 198 million in 2023 from SAR 143 million.

The company’s sales jumped 25.64% YoY to SAR 985 million last year from SAR 784 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 2.30 during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from SAR 1.67 the year before.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Eastern Province Cement reported a net profit of SAR 148 million, up 55.79% YoY from SAR 95 million.

