Riyadh - Dallah Healthcare Company recorded a 30.68% hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 196.02 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus SAR 150 million in 9M-21.

Revenues enlarged by 17.29% to SAR 1.79 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared to SAR 1.52 billion in 9M-21, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 2.18 in 9M-22 from SAR 1.67 in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi company achieved a net profit after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 43.87 million, an annual drop of 11.99% from SAR 49.85 million.

The revenues also soared by 10.43% to SAR 600.89 million in Q3-22 from SAR 544.12 million in Q3-21.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax retreated by 36.90% from SAR 69.52 million in Q2-22, whereas the revenues grew by 2.92% from SAR 583.82 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the earnings after Zakat and tax of Dallah Healthcare reached SAR 152.15 million, higher by 51.92% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 100.15 million.

Last October, the firm paid SAR 90 million, accounting for 10% of the capital, as H1-22 cash dividends.

