Riyadh – Dallah Healthcare Company posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 147.67 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, marking a 2.94% decline from SAR 152.15 million in H1-22.

Revenues surged by 16.25% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.38 billion as of 30 June 2023 from SAR 1.19 billion, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.52, down from SAR 1.67 in the year-ago period.

Income Statements for Q2-23

The Saudi firm recorded a 23.75% surge in net profit to SAR 53.01 million during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, an annual plunge of 23.75% from SAR 69.52 million.

Dallah Healthcare generated revenues valued at SAR 670.42 million in the April-June 2023 period, higher by 14.83% YoY than SAR 583.82 million.

On a quarterly basis, the profits in Q2-23 plummeted by 44% from SAR 94.70 million as of 31 March 2023, while the revenues went down by 6.45% from SAR 716.64 million.

Dividends for Q2-23

The company’s board approved cash dividends of SAR 48.84 million, representing 5% of the capital, for Q2-23.

A dividend of SAR 0.50 per share will be disbursed among 97.68 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 24 August and 7 September 2023, respectively.

