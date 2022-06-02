Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved Raoom Trading Company's request to raise its capital to SAR 62.50 million from SAR 50 million via bonus shares.

To increase its capital, the company will issue one bonus share for every four existing shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

This rise will be paid by transferring an amount of SAR 12.50 million from retained earnings to the company's capital, increasing the company's outstanding shares to 6.25 million.

It is noteworthy to mention that in March 2022, the company's board recommended increasing the capital by 25% through bonus shares.

