Riyadh - The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed Food Gate Trading Company’s request to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Food Gate Trading plans to list 420,000 shares, representing 20% of its share capital, according to a recent bourse filing.

It is worth noting that CMA granted its approval on 14 November 2022.

