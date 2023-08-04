Riyadh,: The Deputy of Market Institutions at the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Bander Sulaiman Alayed, announced that capital market institutions authorized by the CMA achieved a net income of SAR 6.1 billion, marking a historic increase of 29.8% by the end of 2022 compared to SAR 4.7 billion in 2021. This significant leap was accomplished while the CMA continued to implement its comprehensive development plan in close collaboration with the capital market system.



Alayed highlighted that the CMA's role in regulating market institutions is to establish rules and guidelines that ensure investor protection and hold institutions accountable for their responsibilities. This exemplifies the crucial and effective role played by capital market institutions in the Saudi financial sector, which is of great importance within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Furthermore, Alayed noted that retained profits in capital market institutions reached a record high of SAR 60.34 billion, a remarkable increase of 39.17% by the end of 2022 compared to SAR 43.36 billion in 2021.



The profits of capital market institutions experienced a significant surge due to a 26% increase in revenues in 2022, exceeding SAR 12 billion, the highest recorded in the history of these institutions. Asset management revenues constituted the largest portion at 33.64% of aggregate revenues, followed by dealing activity at 19.67%, investment at 16.45%, and investment banking at 9.71%. The remaining ratios were distributed among other revenue sources, advice, and custody.



Alayed further revealed that the number of portfolios managed by capital market institutions reached a record high of 37,021 portfolios by the end of 2022, reflecting a remarkable increase of approximately 1204% compared to the end of 2021 when there were 2,839 portfolios. This exceptional record is attributed to the growth in portfolios of a recently launched capital market institution.



Regarding asset distribution in Discretionary Portfolio Management (DPM), local shares accounted for the largest share at 45.61% with a value of SAR 120.97 billion by the end of 2022, followed by the investment funds category at 23.48%.



International shares, debt instruments, and other investment categories constituted 30.91% of the assets managed.



Alayed also highlighted the CMA's role in regulating capital market institutions, stating that the CMA established the Capital Market Institutions Regulations to govern their legal structure. Additionally, applicants seeking to engage in security business must be established in the Kingdom. For dealing, custody, and managing business, the applicant must be a subsidiary of a local bank, a joint-stock company, a financial services subsidiary of a Saudi joint-stock company, or a licensed subsidiary of a foreign financial institution under the Banking Control Law.



Applicants in any legal form can apply for a license to conduct arranging or advising in securities business. The applicant must have a paid-up capital of no less than SAR 50 million to obtain a license for conducting dealing and custody business, and SAR 20 million for managing investments and operating funds. Additionally, the applicant should have sufficient capital to cover expected expenses for managing investments for a year.



In conclusion, the performance and achievements of capital market institutions, as reported by Alayed, demonstrate their contribution to the Saudi financial sector and their compliance with CMA regulations in order to protect investors and ensure responsible practices.