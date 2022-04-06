Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has granted its green light for Wafrah for Industry and Development Company to increase its capital through a SAR 154.34 million rights issue.

The CMA issued its approval after the company fulfilled all the conditions and requirements for the capital increase file, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

Last December, the company’s board submitted a request to the CMA to obtain the approval for increasing its capital from SAR 77.17 million to SAR 231.511 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).