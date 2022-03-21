Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Saudi Chemical Company declined by 5.40% to SAR 70 million in 2021, compared to SAR 74 million in 2020.

The company generated revenues of SAR 3.41 billion in 2021, up 3.17% from SAR 3.30 billion in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.83 last year, compared to SAR 0.88 in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded a 21.79% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits after zakat and tax to SAR 75.85 million, compared to SAR 96.99 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).