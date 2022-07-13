Riyadh – The board of Saudi Ceramic Company has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 5% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.50 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 39.91 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The cash distribution date is scheduled for 14 August 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company's net profits retreated by 27.48% to SAR 51.29 million, compared to SAR 70.73 million in the year-ago period.

