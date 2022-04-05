Riyadh – Saudi Ceramic Company has appointed Yousuf bin Saleh Aba Al- Khail as its the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The company also named AbdulAziz Abdulkarim Al- Akhuraiji as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The two officials will assume their new roles from 1 April this year until 31 March 2025.

In 2021, the Saudi listed company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 233.79 million, a surge of 200.89% from SAR 77.70 million in 2020.

