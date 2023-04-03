Riyadh: The board of Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) decided to pay out special cash dividends worth SAR 475 million for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

Cenomi Centers will disburse SAR 1 per share, equivalent to 10% of the share nominal value, for 475 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 4 and 25 April 2023, respectively.

The special dividends align with the company's solid business results and top-line expansion, as well as proceeds from its successful non-core asset land sale programme, which was announced earlier in 2022.

Last year, the Saudi firm concluded the sale of two plots of land, bringing the total amount generated from the programme to nearly SAR 875 million. Meanwhile, about SAR 1.15 billion will be sold as part of the disposal of non-core assets programme.

Alison Rehill Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, said: “This has been a strong growth year for Cenomi Centers and underscores our strategic focus as a consumer-centric company, creating next-generation retail and lifestyle experiences for the consumers of Saudi Arabia.”

Erguven added: “We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum as we strive to create spaces that inspire and delight our customers."

During the first nine months (9M) of FY22/23, Cenomi Centers logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 804.70 million, an annual growth of 2.37% from SAR 786.10 million.

As for Q3-22/23, the net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 22.24% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 455.70 million from SAR 372.80 million.

