Riyadh – The shareholders of Saudi Cement Company have agreed to distribute cash dividends of SAR 306 million, representing 20% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021

The Saudi listed company will pay a dividend of SAR 2 per share on 20 April this year, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The announcement came during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Sunday, 10 April.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company’s board recommended the cash dividends for 153 million eligible shares last February.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Saudi Cement registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 264.50 million, an annual drop of 20% from SAR 331.80 million.

