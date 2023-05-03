The board members of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company recommended the payment of SAR 540 million as cash dividends for 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will grant SAR 3.60 per share, representing 36% of the share nominal value, for 150 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for the dividends will be announced after obtaining the approval of the company’s shareholders as well as relevant authorities.

In 2022, Bupa Arabia registered 40.53% higher net profits before Zakat at SAR 1.02 billion, compared to SAR 730.70 million in 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 5.78 as of 31 December 2022 from SAR 4.18 a year earlier.

