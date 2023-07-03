Riyadh – The equityholders of BinDawood Holding Company greenlighted the split of the company’s shares, however, no changes were made in the capital upon the transaction.

The number of share after the stock split has become 1.14 billion, compared to 114.30 million shares prior to the process.

Accordingly, the nominal value of the share has changed to SAR 1 after the split instead of SAR 10 per share before the transaction, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting that the shareholders granted their approval for the stock split during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which was held on 22 June 2023.

According to the latest data on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the authorised and issued capital of the company stands at SAR 1.14 billion.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, BinDawood achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 52.20 million during, down from SAR 65.45 million in Q1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).