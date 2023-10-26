Riyadh – Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) achieved net profits valued at SAR 5.14 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, higher by 43.23% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 3.59 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.50 in 9M-23 from SAR 1.75 in 9M-22, according to the interim financial statements.

The clients’ deposits stood at SAR 228.05 billion as of 30 September 2023, up 12.42% YoY from SAR 202.86 billion.

Assets climbed by 13.46% to SAR 340.47 billion in 9M-23 from SAR 300.09 billion a year earlier, while investments rose by 12.71% to SAR 88.79 billion from SAR 78.78 billion.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi lender posted 21.51% higher net profits at SAR 1.83 billion, compared to SAR 1.50 billion in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 profits jumped by 18.06% from SAR 1.55 billion in Q2-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

