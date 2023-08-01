Riyadh – The Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) announced the cash dividends after Zakat valued at SAR 1.80 billion for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

A dividend of SAR 0.88 per share, equivalent to 8.80%of the share nominal value, will be disbursed over 2.05 billion eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 13 and 28 August 2023, respectively.

It is worth highlighting that the lender’s board approved the dividends during their meeting on 29 July.

During the January-June 2023 period, the bank generated SAR 3.31 billion in net profit, higher by 58.87% than SAR 2.08 billion in H1-22.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 1.61 in H1-23 from SAR 1.02 as of 30 June 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).