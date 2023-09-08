Saudi vehicle leasing firm Riyal Investment and Development Company (Riyal Motors) will proceed with its IPO and listing on the stock market.

Riyal Investment will float 720,000 shares, representing 9% of its capital, on Nomu, the parallel market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), its financial advisor Aldukheil Financial Group announced on Thursday.

The offer price will be determined before the subscription period opens in October. Subscription will run from October 1 to October 5.

Last June, the Capital Market Authority approved Riyal Investment’s application for the IPO and stock listing.

According to its prospectus, Riyal offers car and other vehicle rental services. It is also engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

seban.scaria@lseg.com