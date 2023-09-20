Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, said the coverage was 495.07% of the total shares offered during 10-14 September 2023, the subscription period.

Atlas Elevators offered a total of 1.20 million ordinary shares, accounting for 20% of the share capital, according to a bourse statement.

Yaqeen Capital will disclose the listing date after concluding the required procedures with Tadawul.

Last June, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the Nomu listing of Atlas Elevators.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).