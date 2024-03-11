Riyadh – Arriyadh Development Company reported a 9.62% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 271.50 million in 2023 from SAR 300.40 million.

On the other hand, revenues soared 31.02% YoY to SAR 339.20 million last year from SAR 258.90 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.53 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, down from SAR 1.69 the year before.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Arriyadh Development registered a 53.35% YoY lower net profits of SAR 122.10 million, versus SAR 261.73 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).