Riyadh – Armah Sports Company intends to list 4.92 million ordinary shares, accounting for 15% of its total shares, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Saudi Fransi Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager of the process, indicated that the offering price stood at SAR 28 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The transaction covered %404 of the total shares offered during the subscription period.

Meanwhile, Saudi Fransi Capital will finalise the required procedures and fulfill all relevant legal requirements and procedures with Tadawul.

