Saudi Aramco posted a 23% year-on-year (YoY) drop in Q3 2023 net profit to $32.58 billion (122.19 billion Saudi riyals), as lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold weighed.

"Ongoing economic uncertainty resulted in lower prices for hydrocarbons and lower refining and chemicals margins, compared to the same period in 2022," the integrated oil and gas company said in a regulatory filing on Tadawul on Tuesday.

The profit still beat analysts' mean estimate of $30.61 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company said that during the quarter the average realized crude oil price per barrel was $89.3 compared with $101.7 in the year-ago period.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amin Nasser said: “We intend to continue investing across the hydrocarbon chain, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize our operations and advance the development of emerging energy solutions. It is an approach rooted in our belief that a balanced and realistic energy transition plan should consider the needs of all geographies, in order to avoid disparities between global energy consumers.”

Capital expenditure for Q3 came in at $11 billion compared with a capex of $9 billion in the year-ago period.

Free cash flow as of September 30 was lower at $20.3 billion versus $45 billion, according to the company.

Nine-month net profit came in at $94.5 billion, down 28% YoY.

Aramco has declared a base dividend of $19.5 billion for Q4. It said first performance-linked dividend distribution of $9.9 billion was paid in Q3 while the second distribution of approximately $9.9 billion will be paid in Q4 based on combined full-year 2022 and nine-month 2023 results.

