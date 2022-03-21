Riyadh – The board of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) has recommended a 25% increase in the company's capital to SAR 75 billion from SAR 60 billion by distributing bonus shares.

The company's board has proposed to grant one bonus share for every ten shares by capitalising 15 billion from the retained earnings, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

This recommendation is in line with the company's objective to maximise shareholders’ total returns through the distribution of sustainable and progressive dividends.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company registered a 124.42% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 412.4 billion, compared to SAR 183.76 billion.

