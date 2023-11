DUBAI - Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 23% fall in third quarter net profit, marginally beating analyst's estimates, on lower crude oil prices and volumes sold.

Net profit declined to $32.6 billion for the quarter to Sept. 30 from $42.4 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $31.8 billion in the third quarter, according to the median estimate from 12 analysts.

