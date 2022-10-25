Arabian Centres Company, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres and complexes in Saudi Arabia, has announced that its board has approved a programme to sell an identified portfolio of non-core landbank assets.

The total book value is SR1.2 billion ($319.5 million), with a market valuation estimated at more than SR2 billion ($533 million).

The first sale from this portfolio has also been agreed, a 17,732.95 sq m asset in the Olaya district of Riyadh being sold for SR13,000 sq m, with a final price of SR230.5 million, thus netting a SR75.5 million total profit.

The transaction will be reflected in Arabian Centres’ financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2023.

Announcing the approval, CEO Alison Rehill-Erguven said: "This is a positive step to now move forward with board approval for this strategic commitment to sell the non-core landbank assets. The proceeds of the sale programme will contribute to our growth priorities, including plans already underway to add more than 600 thousand sqm of state-of-the-art lifestyle destinations to our portfolio in the upcoming four years."

The Saudi shopping mall developer has identified a portfolio of non-core landbank assets for sale, following studies that indicated these spaces were best suited for residential or office developments and did not support Arabian Centres’ strategic priorities of developing best-in-class lifestyle destinations.

The sales will further strengthen the company’s financial position and reinforce its future growth plans, it added.

