Riyadh – Arabian Cement Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 49.20 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, a 17.42% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 41.90 million.

The earnings per share went up to SAR 0.49 in Q1-23 from SAR 0.42 in Q1-22, according to the financial results.

The company generated sales amounting to SAR 240.10 million during January-March 2023, lower by 7.40% than SAR 259.30 million in the same three months (3M) last year.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-23 were 40.17% higher than SAR 35.10 million in Q4-22, while the revenues amount was unchanged.

In 2022, Arabian Cement recorded net profits worth SAR 181 million and sales of SAR 970.90 million.

