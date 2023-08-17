Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced its operational figures for the first half of the current year, including the achievements in the second quarter of the year, which registered a 84% increase over the figures of the same period last year.

The number of passengers on SAR networks reached 2.2 million passengers during the second quarter of 2023, surpassing the number of 4.4 million passengers in the first half of the year, reported SPA.

The number of train trips during the first half of the year increased by 46% compared to the same period last year, according to SAR, bringing the total number of trips to 16,404 on the East Train, North Train, and Haramain High Speed Railway networks.

The volume of minerals and goods transported over SAR networks during the second quarter of the year exceeded 6.34 million tons, bringing the total volume to more than 12 million tons during the first half of this year, a 13% increase compared to the previous year. This jump contributed to reducing the number of truck trips by 970,000, it stated.

SAR CEO Dr Bashar Al Malik said the positive results were mainly due to the successful Hajj season, thanks to the support of the wise leadership and a commitment to achieve positive indicators.

The freight services are among the most prominent activities supporting the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistic Services, he added.

