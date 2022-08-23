Riyadh – Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) intends to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

APICO will offer 1 million ordinary shares, representing 20% of the company’s total shares, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, pointed out that the offering period will be during11-13 September 2022.

Tadawul greenlighted the company’s request to list on Nomu on 5 December 2021, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 29 June this year.

