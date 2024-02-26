Riyadh – Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company recorded a 67.12% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 31.80 million in 2023 from SAR 96.72 million the year before.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.35 last year, down from SAR 1.07 in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

Investments decreased by 10.52% YoY to SAR 893,000 in 2023 from SAR 998,000 a year earlier.

On the other hand, assets grew by 11.43% YoY to SAR 3.88 billion last year from SAR 3.48 billion.

It is worth noting that the Tadawul-listed company posted a net profit worth SAR 22.92 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 71.61% YoY plunge from SAR 80.73 million.

