Riyadh - Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (Amak) has reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 197.26 million in 2021, a 122.13% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 88.80 million.

The company’s revenues soared by 56.37% to SAR 586.65 million last year, compared to SAR 375.15 million in 2020, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.6 in 2021, higher than SAR 1.62 in 2020.

It is worth mentioning that on 29 March, Amak started the listing and trading of its shares on the Saudi Exchange’s (Tadawul) Main Market.

